Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Boosters For Seniors, Certain Vulnerable Adults Coming Soon - CDC Panel Recommends
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 6:53am   Comments
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) backed a booster shot of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and adults with an underlying medical condition.
  • It also said that residents of nursing homes and other long-term-care facilities should also get the extra shots.
  • But the panel disagreed about giving the booster to people in high-risk jobs, such as teachers, and risky living conditions.
  • The CDC recommendation follows FDA authorization and clears the way for a booster rollout to begin soon for people who had their second dose of the Pfizer shot at least six months ago.
  • Related Content: Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Approved By FDA For High-Risk Individuals, People 65 And Up.
  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said her agency had to make recommendations based on complex, often imperfect data.
  • The CDC said that group is currently about 26 million people, including 13 million age 65 or older.
  • Read NextEMA To Decide On Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Next Month.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.16% at $44.12, while BNTX stock is down 0.25% at $352.10 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

