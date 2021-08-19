Oxford-Led Study Shows Efficacy Of COVID-19 Vaccines Dwindles Over Time Against Delta Variant
- COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Oxford–AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) have shown effectiveness against the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
- But the protection drops away over time, a study in the U.K. has concluded.
- Researchers analyzed a data set comprising the results of more than 2.6 million PCR tests.
- The results, published in a preprint on 19 August, suggest that both vaccines are effective against Delta after two doses but that the protection they offer wanes with time.
- Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine was 92% effective at keeping people from developing a high viral load 14 days after the second dose. But the vaccine's effectiveness fell to 90%, 85%, and 78% after 30, 60, and 90 days, respectively.
- Oxford-AstraZeneca shot was 69% effective against a high viral load 14 days after the second dose, falling to 61% by 90 days.
- The data also suggest that the time between doses of vaccine doesn't affect vaccine effectiveness.
