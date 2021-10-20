 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca Pulls Plug On MCL-1 Cancer Drug Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
AstraZeneca Pulls Plug On MCL-1 Cancer Drug Trial
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has paused an active Phase 1 trial of AZD5991, a direct inhibitor of MCL-1, citing a potential safety issue.
  • Two years ago, the FDA hit Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) with a clinical hold on its MCL-1 inhibitor AMG 397 following signs of cardiac toxicity.
  • AstraZeneca's AZD5991 belongs to the same class therapy.
  • The trial suspension, noted on ClinicalTrials.gov, came on October 19: "The study has been put on hold to allow further evaluation of safety-related information," the update said.
  • AstraZeneca planned to recruit 144 patients for the study, slated to complete in March 2023. 
  • The trial was assessing AZD5991, either alone or combined with AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) / Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Venetoclax in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). 
  • The drug works by targeting apoptosis, the process of programmed cell death, specifically in blood cancer.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.71% at $60.6 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: acute myeloid leukemia Briefs Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

