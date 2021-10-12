 Skip to main content

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Bit Digital, Camber Energy Rejoin The List
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 12, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), two stocks that attracted strong interest and saw shares spike.

A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.

Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look at some of the top shorted stocks and data that shows how likely a short squeeze is to happen.

Here is a look at Fintel’s top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Oct. 11.

ReShape Lifesciences: Small-cap ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ: RSLS) tops the list from Fintel with a score of 96.61. The borrow fee rate on RSLS shares is 66.6%. The company also has 10.2% of its float shorted. Short interest has risen in recent weeks.

The company provides minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity, including the LAP-BAND.

Reshape Lifesciences has a market cap of less than $50 million and shares under $3, which could make it a favorite of retail traders.

Related Link: 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Aterian, Marin On List Again Plus 2 New Small Cap Medical Plays 

Cellect Biotechnology: Last week’s number-three short squeeze candidate moves up a position with Cellect Biotechnology Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ: APOP) coming in second place in Fintel’s rankings.

Cellect is a small biotechnology company focusing on regenerative medicines and cell therapies.

The borrow fee on APOP shares is 103.7%, the highest of the top five Fintel short-squeeze candidates. The borrow fee on APOP shares was 102.9% last week. Short interest in APOP remained steady with 30.6% of the float traded short.

Bit Digital: Cryptocurrency miner Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) rejoins the Fintel top five short squeeze candidate list after not appearing last week.

The company has a borrow fee of 89.9% and sees 18.7% of its float short. Fintel notes that the borrow fee has risen substantially going from 23% at the end of September to nearly 90% for the current week.

Biomerica: Medical company Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) falls from first to fourth in this week’s short squeeze candidate list from Fintel. The company has a borrow fee of 12.8% for this week, down significantly from last week’s 46.1 borrow fee.

Short interest for Biomerica was 9.3% of the company’s free float, the lowest of the five stocks topping the Fintel list.

Camber Energy: Oil and gas company Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) rejoins the Fintel top five list with a score of 93.62. Short interest in the company increased 585% to 24.5 million shares over the last two weeks. The company was in the spotlight recently with a new short report from Kerrisdale Capital.

Over the last month, CEI shares have gone from $1.50 to a high of $4.85. Shares dipped below $1 on news of the new short report.

Image by Raquel Baires from Pixabay

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Sellers Commodities Small Cap Markets Tech

