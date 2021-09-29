 Skip to main content

Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Effective Against Variants, Lab Studies Show
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) presented a study at a medical conference early Wednesday for its experimental COVID-19 antiviral candidate.

What Happened: Laboratory studies' data showed that molnupiravir is active against variants of the virus. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus, which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

Molnupiravir instead targets the viral polymerase, an enzyme needed for the virus to make copies of itself. The research was presented during IDWeek.

Related Link: Merck, Ridgeback Highlight Interim Molnupiravir Data In Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients.

Merck is conducting two Phase 3 trials of the antiviral it is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, one for treatment of COVID-19 and another as a preventive.

Why It Matters: Merck anticipates the first study will finish in early November, Grobler said. "Data could come sooner or later," he added. If molnupiravir is cleared by the FDA, it will be only the second approved COVID-19 antiviral. 

Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Velkury (remdesivir) has been used for much of the 18-month pandemic, but the treatment is an infusion given in the hospital.

Related: Merck To Test Oral Antiviral Candidate For Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Of COVID-19 Infection.

Earlier this week, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFEbegan testing its Covid-19 antiviral, known as PF-07321332, as post-exposure prophylaxis. In July, Merck entered into a molnupiravir supply pact with the U.S.

Price Action: MRK stock closed up 2.41% at $75.09 on Wednesday.

Photo by Arek Socha from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care General

