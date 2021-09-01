 Skip to main content

Merck To Test Oral Antiviral Candidate For Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Of COVID-19 Infection
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 9:06am   Comments
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have initiated the Phase 3 MOVe-AHEAD trial to evaluate molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral therapeutic, for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. 
  • The global study enrolls individuals who are at least 18 years of age and reside in the same household as someone with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection with symptoms. The trial will enroll approximately 1,332 participants.
  • Related Content: Merck, Ridgeback Highlight Interim Molnupiravir Data In Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients.
  • Participants are not eligible for the trial if they have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine more than seven days before enrollment, have previously had COVID-19, or are showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.
  • The trial's primary endpoints include a percentage of participants with COVID-19 through Day 14, participants with an adverse event, and those who discontinued study intervention due to an adverse event.
  • The safety and efficacy of molnupiravir is currently under evaluation in Part 2 of the ongoing MOVe-OUT trial in non-hospitalized adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. 
  • Data from the study is expected in the second half of 2021.
  • Read Next: Merck Inks Molnupiravir Supply Pact With US Government For COVID-19.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.03% at $76.27 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

