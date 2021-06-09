 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck Inks Molnupiravir Supply Pact With US Government For COVID-19

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 8:33am   Comments
Share:
Merck Inks Molnupiravir Supply Pact With US Government For COVID-19
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRKhas entered into a procurement agreement with the U.S. government for molnupiravir (MK-4482), an antiviral candidate for mild to moderate COVID-19.
  • Molnupiravir is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 MOVe-OUT study to treat non-hospitalized patients with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcomes.
  • Through the agreement, if molnupiravir receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or approval, Merck will receive approximately $1.2 billion to supply about 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir to the government.
  • Merck has been investing to scale up the production of molnupiravir and expects to have more than 10 million courses of therapy available by the end of 2021.
  • The company is also planning to submit applications for emergency use or approval to regulatory bodies outside the U.S. It is currently in discussions with other countries interested in advance purchase agreements for molnupiravir.
  • Merck is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.55% at $72.80 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

5 Biogen Analysts On FDA Approval Of Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm, Broad Label, Pricing
Vaccinex Initiates Pepinemab Trials for Alzheimer's, Head & Neck Cancer
Merck/Eisai's Keytruda-Lenvima Combo Results in Better Health-Related Quality of Life Measures Compared to Sunitinib
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Biogen, Alexion And Vertex FDA Decisions, Multiple Conference Presentations On The Deck
Iovance's Lifileucel Shows Meaningful Increase in Response Time with Primary Anti-PD-1 Resistance in Melanoma Trial
Immutep Highlights Encouraging Data from Lead Oncology Candidate at ASCO 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com