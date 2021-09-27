Pfizer Kick Starts Late-Stage Study For COVID-19 Oral Antiviral For Post-Exposure Prophylaxis
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has started the Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP study to evaluate its oral antiviral candidate PF-07321332, co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir, for the prevention of COVID-19 infection.
- This Phase 2/3 trial is part of a global program and enrolls adult individuals who live in the same household as individuals with a confirmed symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection.
- The Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP trial will enroll up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older.
- Participants will be randomly assigned to receive PF-07321332/ritonavir or placebo orally twice daily for 5 or 10 days.
- The primary objective will assess safety and efficacy to prevent confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and its symptoms through Day 14.
- In addition to this study, the global EPIC program consists of multiple ongoing trials, including one in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients at high risk of severe illness (including hospitalization or death), which began in July 2021.
- Another trial is in infected patients at standard risk (i.e., do not have risk factors for severe illness), which began in August 2021.
