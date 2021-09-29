Why Are Amicus Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher Today?
- The FDA has accepted for review Amicus Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: FOLD) Biologics License Application (BLA) for cipaglucosidase alfa and the New Drug Application (NDA) for miglustat for AT-GAA.
- AT-GAA two-component therapy for Pompe disease inherited lysosomal disorder characterized by severe muscle weakness.
- AT-GAA consists of cipaglucosidase alfa (ATB200), a recombinant human acid alpha-glucosidase (rhGAA) enzyme administered in conjunction with miglustat (AT2221), a stabilizer of cipaglucosidase alfa.
- The agency's PDUFA target action date for NDA is May 29, 2022, and July 29, 2022, for BLA.
- The Marketing Authorization Application for AT-GAA in Europe is expected to be submitted in Q4 of 2021.
- In June 2021, the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency granted AT-GAA a positive scientific opinion through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme.
- Price Action: FOLD stock traded 19.40% higher at $12.16 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
