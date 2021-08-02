 Skip to main content

Amicus's Fabry Disease Medicine Gets European Approval For Use In Adolescents

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 8:50am   Comments
Amicus's Fabry Disease Medicine Gets European Approval For Use In Adolescents
  • The European Commission has approved Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) Galafold (migalastat) for use in adolescents with Fabry disease who have an amenable mutation. 
  • Galafold is already approved in the U.S., EU, and Japan for adults who have an amenable variant or mutation.
  • The extension of the indication was supported by 1-month interim safety, and pharmacokinetics data from Study AT1001-020 evaluated the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy of migalastat treatment in pediatric subjects aged 12 to less than 18 years.
  • Galafold is not approved for adolescents outside of Europe.
  • Price Action: FOLD shares are up 1.72% at $9.45 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Fabry disease

