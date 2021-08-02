Amicus's Fabry Disease Medicine Gets European Approval For Use In Adolescents
- The European Commission has approved Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) Galafold (migalastat) for use in adolescents with Fabry disease who have an amenable mutation.
- Galafold is already approved in the U.S., EU, and Japan for adults who have an amenable variant or mutation.
- The extension of the indication was supported by 1-month interim safety, and pharmacokinetics data from Study AT1001-020 evaluated the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy of migalastat treatment in pediatric subjects aged 12 to less than 18 years.
- Galafold is not approved for adolescents outside of Europe.
