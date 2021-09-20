New CEO At Mirati Therapeutics
- Amid data readouts from adagrasib, sitravatinib programs, Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) has appointed David Meek as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
- Mr. Meek will also join the Company's Board of Directors.
- Earlier CEO Charles Baum led the Company for nine years.
- Dr. Baum will continue to lead the research and development (R&D) organization as president, founder, and head of R&D and remain on the Company's Board of Directors.
- David Meek most recently served as president, CEO, and board member of FerGene.
