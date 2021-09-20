 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mirati Unveils Long-term Survival Data For Sitravatinib/Nivolumab Combo In Lung Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 9:38am   Comments
Share:
Mirati Unveils Long-term Survival Data For Sitravatinib/Nivolumab Combo In Lung Cancer Patients
  • Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) has announced results from a post hoc exploratory analysis of the Phase 2 study, MRTX-500 of sitravatinib combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab).
  • The trial included 68 patients with second or third-line non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who experienced clinical benefit on a prior checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) and subsequent disease progression.
  • The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21) 2021.
  • The combination therapy posted a median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.7 months.
  • The median overall survival was 14.9 months, with 56% and 32% of these patients alive at one year and two years, respectively.
  • The objective response rate was 18%, with 3% of patients achieving a complete response and 15% of patients achieving a partial response.
  • The median duration of response was 12.8 months.
  • The sitravatinib and nivolumab combination was well-tolerated and consistent with what was previously reported.
  • Grade 3/4 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were reported in 66% of patients. The rate of TRAEs leading to discontinuation was 22%
  • Mirati says that the results support its ongoing Phase 3 SAPPHIRE study evaluating the combo therapy in NSCLC patients who are resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.
  • Interim overall survival readout is expected in 2H of 2022.
  • Price Action: MRTX stock is up 2.28% at $178.01 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + MRTX)

New CEO At Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Posts Adagrasib Data In KRAS-Mutated Lung Cancer, FDA Filing Now On The Cards
Mirati Showcases New KRAS Drug Data In Colorectal Cancer At ESMO
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 19-25): Incyte, Verrica FDA Decisions And Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
Gritstone Unveils "Off-The-Shelf" Neoantigen Immunotherapy Data In Lung Cancer
Gritstone Presents Data From Individualized Neoantigen Immunotherapy In Colorectal Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ESMO21Biotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com