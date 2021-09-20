Mirati Unveils Long-term Survival Data For Sitravatinib/Nivolumab Combo In Lung Cancer Patients
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) has announced results from a post hoc exploratory analysis of the Phase 2 study, MRTX-500 of sitravatinib combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab).
- The trial included 68 patients with second or third-line non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who experienced clinical benefit on a prior checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) and subsequent disease progression.
- The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21) 2021.
- The combination therapy posted a median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.7 months.
- The median overall survival was 14.9 months, with 56% and 32% of these patients alive at one year and two years, respectively.
- The objective response rate was 18%, with 3% of patients achieving a complete response and 15% of patients achieving a partial response.
- The median duration of response was 12.8 months.
- The sitravatinib and nivolumab combination was well-tolerated and consistent with what was previously reported.
- Grade 3/4 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were reported in 66% of patients. The rate of TRAEs leading to discontinuation was 22%
- Mirati says that the results support its ongoing Phase 3 SAPPHIRE study evaluating the combo therapy in NSCLC patients who are resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.
- Interim overall survival readout is expected in 2H of 2022.
