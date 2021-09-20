 Skip to main content

Mirati Posts Adagrasib Data In KRAS-Mutated Lung Cancer, FDA Filing Now On The Cards
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 9:19am   Comments
Mirati Posts Adagrasib Data In KRAS-Mutated Lung Cancer, FDA Filing Now On The Cards
  • After data readout from KRAS drug adagrasib in colon cancerMirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) has announced positive topline results from a Phase II cohort of its KRYSTAL-1 study of adagrasib in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • Adagrasib posted a response rate of 43% in second-line-or-later patients with metastatic NSCLC containing a KRAS-G12C mutation.
  • The Phase II monotherapy, which Mirati calls "potentially registration-enabling" adagrasib, posted an 80% disease control rate on June 15, with 98.3% of patients previously treated with immunotherapy and chemo.
  • Full results from the cohort will have to wait for a medical meeting early next year, Mirati said.
  • Additionally, Mirati reported updated findings from the Phase 1/1b KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib 600mg BID in 19 patients enrolled with KRASG12C-mutated advanced NSCLC.
  • As of the June 15, 2021 data cutoff, results showed an ORR was 58%. 
  • The median follow-up was 17.3 months. The median duration of treatment and response was 9.5 months and 12.6 months, respectively. 
  • The median progression-free survival was 8.3 months, and the median overall survival was not reached. 
  • Grade 3/4 treatment-related adverse events were observed in 26% of patients, with one Grade 5 event.
  • The Company plans to submit an FDA marketing application in Q4 of 2021. 
  • Price Action: MRTX stock is down 2.33% at $170.00 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

