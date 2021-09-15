Pfizer Builds Case For COVID-19 Booster As Protection Wanes Over Time
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) said that U.S. regulators should approve a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) six months after the second dose due to the waning effectiveness of the shot over time.
- The FDA released Pfizer's detailed case to the agency and its outside advisors for authorizing COVID-19 booster doses.
- Pfizer said data from its trials showed that the vaccine efficacy had waned by around 6% every two months after the second dose.
- "Real-world data from Israel and the United States suggest that rates of breakthrough infections are rising faster in individuals who were vaccinated earlier," Pfizer said.
- Pfizer said that giving a third dose to people over 60 years old was associated with 86% effectiveness against testing positive for Covid starting at least a week after the booster.
- It said that a roughly 300-participant clinical trial showed that the third dose generated a better immune response than the second dose.
- One month after the third dose, levels of the protective antibodies were more than triple what they had been a month after the second shot.
- But the staff of the FDA refused to take a stance on whether to back booster shots, citing a lack of verified data.
- Lancet Study also suggested that booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may not be currently needed for the general population.
- Price Action: PFE stock is up 0.32% at $44.85, and BNTX stock is up 5.91% at $354.73 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
