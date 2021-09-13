Why Moderna, BioNTech, Novavax And Pfizer Are Trading Lower

Coronavirus vaccine stocks Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) were trading notably lower Monday.

What Happened: A new review authored by a group of international scientists and published by the Lancet suggeststhat booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may not be currently needed for the general population.

"Even if boosting were eventually shown to decrease the medium-term risk of serious disease, current vaccine supplies could save more lives if used in previously unvaccinated populations than if used as boosters in vaccinated populations," the scientists observed.

The article broached the issue of incremental risks if boosters are widely introduced too soon, or too frequently, especially with vaccines that can have immune-mediated side-effects.

If unnecessary boosting causes significant adverse reactions, there could be implications for vaccine acceptance that go beyond COVID-19 vaccines, the medical journal article said.

"Thus, widespread boosting should be undertaken only if there is clear evidence that it is appropriate," scientists said.

Why It's Important: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna as well as Novavax are working on booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for administration of a third or "booster" dose in individuals 16 and older.

The findings do not bode well for these companies, which have invested in evolving booster doses.

BNTX, PFE, MRNA, NVAX Price Action: At last check, Moderna shares were down 5.94% to $422.69, Pfizer shares were slipping 1.95% to $44.70, BioNTech was sliding 6.18% to $327.60 and Novavax was declining 2.80% to $235.39.

