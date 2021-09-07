 Skip to main content

Why Did Wedbush Downgrade Xoma?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
  • Wedbush has cut XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) to neutral from outperform and lowered its price target to $22 from $41.
  • Analyst Liana Moussatos notes that Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) abandoned iscalimab as a kidney transplant candidate following disappointing phase 2b results.
  • Related Content: Novartis Stops Iscalimab Trial In Kidney Transplant Patients.
  • Novartis continues to assess iscalimab in liver transplantation in the Phase 2b CONTRAIL I study, and in Phase 2a study for Hidradenitis suppurativa with topline results expected in 2023, Moussatos adds. 
  • Based on recent guidance, the analyst now anticipates topline results from the Phase 2b TWINSS study assessing iscalimab in Sjogren's syndrome in 2022 from 2H of 2021.
  • Price Action: XOMA shares are down 10.7% at $25.79 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for XOMA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021WedbushDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Jun 2021Aegis CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017HC Wainwright & Co.AssumesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for XOMA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Downgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers

