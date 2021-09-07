Why Did Wedbush Downgrade Xoma?
- Wedbush has cut XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) to neutral from outperform and lowered its price target to $22 from $41.
- Analyst Liana Moussatos notes that Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) abandoned iscalimab as a kidney transplant candidate following disappointing phase 2b results.
Novartis Stops Iscalimab Trial In Kidney Transplant Patients.
- Novartis continues to assess iscalimab in liver transplantation in the Phase 2b CONTRAIL I study, and in Phase 2a study for Hidradenitis suppurativa with topline results expected in 2023, Moussatos adds.
- Based on recent guidance, the analyst now anticipates topline results from the Phase 2b TWINSS study assessing iscalimab in Sjogren's syndrome in 2022 from 2H of 2021.
- Price Action: XOMA shares are down 10.7% at $25.79 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for XOMA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Wedbush
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Jun 2021
|Aegis Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Oct 2017
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Assumes
|Buy
