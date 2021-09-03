 Skip to main content

Novartis Stops Iscalimab Trial In Kidney Transplant Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 7:09am   Comments
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has halted a Phase 2 trial of CFZ533 (iscalimab) in kidney transplant patients.
  • The decision follows interim data that showed iscalimab was not as good as tacrolimus-based treatment in preventing organ rejection.
  • Iscalimab's study in liver transplant continues, and additional studies exploring the drug as a potential treatment in other conditions.
  • Novartis is continuing to review the data from the CIRRUS-1 study. Once complete, the company will share the results with the broader scientific community.
  • Price Action: NVS shares closed 0.54% lower at $92.15 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs kidney disease Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

