XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for XOMA
XOMA Questions & Answers
The latest price target for XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $69.00 expecting XOMA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 226.55% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and XOMA maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of XOMA, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for XOMA was filed on October 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest XOMA (XOMA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $56.00 to $69.00. The current price XOMA (XOMA) is trading at is $21.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.