 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

See Why Surrozen Stock Is Surging On Tuesday
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
See Why Surrozen Stock Is Surging On Tuesday
  • Stifel initiated coverage of Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ: SRZN) with a Buy rating and $19 price target. 
  • The regenerative medicine biotech started trading recently on NASDAQ via SPAC deal with Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp.
  • The price target represents an upside of 75%.
  • The Company has two proprietary technology platforms that and it seeks to either activate or amplify wingless/integrated signaling to engender clinical benefit, analyst Dae Gon Ha writes.
  • With lead programs SZN-1326 in moderate-severe ulcerative colitis and SZN-043 in severe alcoholic hepatitis, the analyst thinks proof of concept may emerge from Phase 1b patient studies.
  • Price Action: SRZN stock is up 49.0% at $10.79 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for SRZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021StifelInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SRZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRZN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Drops 2%; Pliant Therapeutics Shares Jump
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Avantor To Acquire Masterflex
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CXPBMO CapitalDowngrades19.3
BAUBSMaintains290.0
INETD SecuritiesUpgrades24.0
ADAPSVB LeerinkMaintains6.0
SJR.BCanaccord GenuityDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com