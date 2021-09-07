See Why Surrozen Stock Is Surging On Tuesday
- Stifel initiated coverage of Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ: SRZN) with a Buy rating and $19 price target.
- The regenerative medicine biotech started trading recently on NASDAQ via SPAC deal with Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp.
- The price target represents an upside of 75%.
- The Company has two proprietary technology platforms that and it seeks to either activate or amplify wingless/integrated signaling to engender clinical benefit, analyst Dae Gon Ha writes.
- With lead programs SZN-1326 in moderate-severe ulcerative colitis and SZN-043 in severe alcoholic hepatitis, the analyst thinks proof of concept may emerge from Phase 1b patient studies.
- Price Action: SRZN stock is up 49.0% at $10.79 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for SRZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Stifel
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
