EMA Reviewing Cases Of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome After Pfizer COVID Shot
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 8:20am   Comments
  • Europe Medicines Agency (EMA) said it is reviewing cases of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) after inoculation with COVID-19 vaccines, following a similar case report with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) shot.
  • The case occurred in a 17-year old male in Denmark who has since fully recovered, though he had no history of COVID-19.
  • As of 19 August, cases reported as MIS in children included Pfizer/BioNTech's Comirnaty (n=5); one after Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) Spikevax and JNJ's COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen. No MIS cases were reported after AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Vaxzevria shot. 
  • The EMA's safety committee is also looking into cases of blood clots in the vein with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine. It added that the issue was distinct from a rare side-effect identified earlier.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.49% at $47.007, while BNTX stock is up 0.90% at $331.50 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

