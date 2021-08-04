 Skip to main content

Billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Claims $5B Stake In Roche: Bloomberg
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBF) has quietly acquired a $5 billion stake in Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBF), making it one of the largest investors of the Roche, Bloomberg reported
  • SoftBank believes Roche’s Genentech division, which focuses on data-based drug discovery and development, is highly undervalued, one of the people said.
  • Through a series of recent acquisitions, including Flatiron Health and Foundation Medicine, Roche has also bolstered its infrastructure for precision medicine as it can now leverage a combination of data, diagnostics, and analytics to develop new cancer drugs.
  • SoftBank has been increasingly focused on biotech and health care, with some recent investment in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB), AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL), and Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA).
  • Earlier this year, SoftBank was reportedly planning to invest in public biotech companies via its asset management arm SB Northstar.
  • SB Northstar was launched in 2020 by SoftBank’s founder Masayoshi Son. The billionaire personally holds a one-third stake.
  • Price Action: RHHBF shares are up 3.15% at $425.50 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

