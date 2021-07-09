 Skip to main content

EMA Says Heart Inflammation Likely Linked To mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 2:34pm   Comments
  • European Medicines Agency (EMA) has established a probable link between heart inflammation and mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
  • The EMA said that heart conditions myocarditis and pericarditis must be listed as possible side effects of the two mRNA vaccines.
  • This included an in-depth review of 145 cases of myocarditis and 138 cases of pericarditis in Europe among people who received BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) Comirnaty and 19 cases in those who received Moderna's Spikevax.
  • No causal relationship with myocarditis or pericarditis could be established with Johnson & Johnson (NSE: JNJ) and AstraZeneca's Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 shots.
  • The committee has requested additional data from the companies marketing these vaccines.
  • The EMA panel has also advised that people with a history of capillary leak syndrome should avoid Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine.
  • Three cases of capillary leak syndrome (CLS) were reviewed who had received a J&J shot. One of those affected had a history of CLS, and two of them subsequently died.
  • A couple of weeks back, the FDA added a warning to patient and provider fact sheets for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to indicate a rare risk of heart inflammation.
  • Price Action: PFE stock +1.03% at $39.65, BNTX shares are +4.05% at $216.35, AZN stock +1% at $59.85 and JNJ stock +0.4% at $169.77, while MRNA stock -0.15% at $232.45 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine inflammatory diseasesBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

