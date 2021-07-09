EMA Says Heart Inflammation Likely Linked To mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines
- European Medicines Agency (EMA) has established a probable link between heart inflammation and mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
- The EMA said that heart conditions myocarditis and pericarditis must be listed as possible side effects of the two mRNA vaccines.
- This included an in-depth review of 145 cases of myocarditis and 138 cases of pericarditis in Europe among people who received BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) Comirnaty and 19 cases in those who received Moderna's Spikevax.
- No causal relationship with myocarditis or pericarditis could be established with Johnson & Johnson (NSE: JNJ) and AstraZeneca's Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 shots.
- The committee has requested additional data from the companies marketing these vaccines.
- The EMA panel has also advised that people with a history of capillary leak syndrome should avoid Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine.
- Three cases of capillary leak syndrome (CLS) were reviewed who had received a J&J shot. One of those affected had a history of CLS, and two of them subsequently died.
- A couple of weeks back, the FDA added a warning to patient and provider fact sheets for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to indicate a rare risk of heart inflammation.
