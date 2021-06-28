FDA Revises Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Sheets With Rare Heart Inflammation Warning

by

The FDA on Friday added a warning to patient and provider fact sheets for the Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccines to indicate a rare risk of heart inflammation.

Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is the inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart.

The FDA update follows a review and discussion by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday.

According to presentation slides from the CDC meeting, more than 1,200 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis cases have been reported, mostly in people 30 and under who received the shots.

Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.06% at $39, and MRNA shares are up 1.96% at $224.23 during the market session on the last check Monday.

