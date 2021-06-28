Biogen's Costly Alzheimer's Treatment May Face Restricted Medicare Access: WSJ
- The recent approval of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) high-price Alzheimer's drug is raising questions about who will have access to the $56,000/year treatment that could cost Medicare billions of dollars in coming years.
- Medicare typically pays unconditionally for approved medicines, but to limit the financial hit from Aduhelm, however, Medicare could restrict access, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Wall Street analysts estimate it could eventually surpass $5 billion in yearly sales, mostly paid by Medicare.
- "Medicare can't afford to treat this as business as usual," said Andy Slavitt, a former Medicare acting administrator and Biden administration senior adviser.
- Meanwhile, Biogen said it wants to limit who gets Aduhelm to Alzheimer's patients in the early stage of the disease with mild symptoms.
- Also, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced Friday that it would launch an investigation into the Alzheimer's drug's hotly debated FDA approval and pricing.
- The lawmakers plan to determine what led to the FDA's accelerated approval and Aduhelm's wide label through the investigation.
- RBC Capital also maintained its sector performance rating and lowered its price target from $400 to $354.
- Price Action: BIIB shares are down 2.48% at $339.32 during the market session on the last check Monday.
