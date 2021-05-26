 Skip to main content

Nipro To Provide Fill, Finish Services For AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shots In Japan: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 6:56am   Comments
  • Japan's Nipro Corporation has signed an agreement to supply AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, reports Reuters.
  • Nipro said that the contract was for filling the shot into vials and packaging, due to start in June.
  • Japan's government has agreed to acquire 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.
  • The AZN shot was officially approved last week, along with the one developed by Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
  • AstraZeneca already has a deal with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) to prepare and bottle doses made from undiluted solutions shipped from the U.S.
  • Domestic supply will gradually shift to Japanese producers, with about 90 million doses made by JCR Pharmaceuticals Co and other local partners.
  • The Moderna vaccine went into use this week with the opening of mass vaccination centers. Still, there are no immediate plans to use AstraZeneca's shot in Japan amid concerns raised over blood clots.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.3% at $57.1 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

