Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Scores Emergency Use Nod In Japan

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 7:49am   Comments
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNAhas received emergency use approval for its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in Japan.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK), which is in deal with Moderna, will begin the vaccine distribution in Japan immediately.
  • Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for emergency use in adults aged 18 years and older.
  • The latest approval is based on Moderna's Phase 3 COVE study results and positive initial clinical data from the Takeda-led placebo-controlled Phase 1/2 study.
  • The results showed an immune response consistent with Moderna's pivotal Phase 3 COVE trial conducted in the U.S.
  • Previously, the companies had announced that Takeda would handle about 50 million Moderna doses, beginning in the first half of 2021.
  • It was also affirmed discussions for an additional potential supply of 50 million doses from the beginning of 2022.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 1.6% at $168.61, and TAK shares are up by 0.92% at $17.48 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

