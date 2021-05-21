Japan Approves AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine, But Puts Use on Hold Amid Blood Clot Concern
- Along with the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, Japan’s regulatory authority has also approved AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria for adults.
- According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, Japan’s health ministry plans not to use the AstraZeneca vaccine in public inoculation programs for the time being, even after the approval.
- The ministry plans to create guidelines for treating blood-clot cases reported overseas. It will also analyze overseas data to set a recommended age limit for the vaccine carefully.
- As Japan has already secured enough of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines to cover people aged 16 or older, the health ministry said it would continue to review whether to make the AstraZeneca shot eligible for state-funded inoculations, reported Nikkei Asia.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.31% at $57.62 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care FDA General