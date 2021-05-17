 Skip to main content

US Poised To Dispatch 20M Additional COVID-19 Shots To Countries In Need: CNBC

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
  • President Joe Biden will announce that the U.S. plans to send at least 20 million additional coronavirus vaccine doses to foreign countries still being battered by the pandemic, CNBC reports.
  • Doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will be shipped by the end of June.
  • The President will reveal the information in a COVID-19-centric speech at 1 p.m. ET, the White House said.
  • The plans come weeks after the White House announced it would send 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine to countries in need once the FDA approves the shots.
  • Combined with the new shipments, the Biden administration aims to send a total of 80 million doses abroad within the next six weeks.

