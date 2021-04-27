 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US To Share Up To 60M AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 8:21am   Comments
Share:
US To Share Up To 60M AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
  • The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries as they become available, White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said on Monday.
  • “The U.S. to release 60 million AstraZeneca doses to other countries as they become available,” he wrote on Twitter.
  • The FDA has not yet authorized the vaccine for use in the U.S.
  • In March, the Biden administration said it would send around 4 million AZN vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico and is under growing pressure now to expand sharing of its stockpile with India and other countries.
  • The doses will be exported in the coming months after a federal safety review, said a senior administration official during a press briefing.
  • The administration expects the U.S. could release 10 million doses of the vaccine “in the coming weeks,” pending FDA clearance. An additional 50 million doses could be distributed in May and June, reports CNBC.
  • The U.S. has already announced that it will provide raw materials for Indian vaccine manufacturers as the country battles a devastating surge in cases.
  • President Biden promised more emergency assistance, “including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics.”
  • Washington is also looking at supplying oxygen, tests, personal protective equipment, and the antiviral drug remdesivir to India’s health service.
  • According to another official, the U.S. will be exporting 36 millipore filters used to manufacture the Covishield AstraZeneca vaccine.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.09% at $52.94 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN)

US To Send COVID-19 Vaccine Raw Materials 'Urgently Required' To Help India Tackle Surge In Infections
European Union Files Lawsuit Against AstraZeneca Over COVID-19 Vaccine Shortfall
Thinking About Buying Stock In Nio, Facebook, Futu Or Ocugen?
Sanofi-AstraZeneca's Nirsevimab Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Late-Stage RSV Disease In Infants
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Tesla Earnings In Focus
Ocugen's COVID-19 Vaccine Partner To Charge Twice As Much As Main Indian Rival Astrazeneca
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com