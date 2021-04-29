Pfizer-BioNTech Bullish On COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Results In Infants By September: Reuters
- BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) CEO Ugur Sahin says the company, along with its partner Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), could have data from trials testing the COVID-19 vaccine in babies as young as six months old by September, according to Reuters.
- "In July, the first results could be available for the five to 12-year-olds, in September for the younger children," BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told the German magazine, Der Spiegel, per Reuters. He added that it takes about four to six weeks to evaluate the data.
- Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to expand its emergency use authorization to include adolescents 12 to 15 years old.
- In a trial published at the end of March, COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 showed 100% efficacy and substantial antibody responses in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old and was well tolerated.
- A couple of weeks ago, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) said its Phase 2/3 TeenCOVE study is fully enrolled with about 3,000 participants between 12 and 17 years in the US. Meanwhile, its Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study was still recruiting children between 6 months and 11 years old.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.50% at $38.61, while BNTX stock is trading 3.79% higher at $182.44 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
