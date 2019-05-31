Heat Biologics Shares React Amid Circulation Of PatentScope Doc
Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares traded sharply higher after the circulation of a document from the World Intellectual Property Organization's PatentScope highlighting lung cancer treatment.
The document circulated is a patent granted for “GP96-based cancer therapy” by Heat Biologics and contains the following:
"The present disclosure relates, inter alia, to compositions and methods for treating cancer, including lung cancer (e.g., Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer), comprising administering (a) a cell harboring an expression vector comprising a nucleotide sequence that encodes a secretable vaccine protein and (b) an immune checkpoint inhibitor to a subject in need thereof."
Heat Biologics traded up 18 percent to 85 cents per share at time of publication Friday afternoon.
