Low-Float Du Jour: Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) announced Friday that the Journal of Clinical Oncology has selected the company’s GEN-009 clinical results presentation at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting as a top 10 featured abstract in immuno-oncology.
Genocea develops cancer immunotherapies and presenting results at ASCO can be meaningful for investors. The stock traded higher by 60 percent at $7.13 per share Friday morning.
This week's trader obsession with the low-float momentum names is important to note. The micro-cap company has about 8 million shares in its float.
Related Links:
Why Stellar Biotech Shares Are Up 70%
Posted-In: Biotech News Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.