Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) announced Friday that the Journal of Clinical Oncology has selected the company’s GEN-009 clinical results presentation at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting as a top 10 featured abstract in immuno-oncology.

Genocea develops cancer immunotherapies and presenting results at ASCO can be meaningful for investors. The stock traded higher by 60 percent at $7.13 per share Friday morning.

This week's trader obsession with the low-float momentum names is important to note. The micro-cap company has about 8 million shares in its float.

