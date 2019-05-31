Market Overview

Low-Float Du Jour: Genocea Biosciences
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 31, 2019 11:48am   Comments
Low-Float Du Jour: Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) announced Friday that the Journal of Clinical Oncology has selected the company’s GEN-009 clinical results presentation at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting as a top 10 featured abstract in immuno-oncology.

Genocea develops cancer immunotherapies and presenting results at ASCO can be meaningful for investors. The stock traded higher by 60 percent at $7.13 per share Friday morning.

This week's trader obsession with the low-float momentum names is important to note. The micro-cap company has about 8 million shares in its float.

Related Links:

Why Stellar Biotech Shares Are Up 70%

Obalon Moves Following Questionable Takeover Rumor

Posted-In: Biotech News Movers Trading Ideas General

