Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Why Stellar Biotech Shares Are Up 70%
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 31, 2019 9:01am   Comments
Share:
Why Stellar Biotech Shares Are Up 70%

Stellar Biotech (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares were up more than 70 percent Friday morning following an 8-K filing late Thursday disclosing its board and Edesa Biotech approved a transaction that was originally disclosed on March 8.

During the fiscal second quarter, Stellar Biotech entered into a share exchange agreement with Edesa Biotech, a Canadian biopharmaceutical company. Under the terms of the agreement, Edesa Biotech shareholders agreed to exchange their shares of Edesa for newly-issued common shares of Stellar.

An 8-K filing is a form used to notify investors in U.S. public companies of specified events that may be important to shareholders.

There has been some extreme volatility in momentum stocks this week. Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares rose triggered by a questionable rumor, while Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares have more than tripled since Tuesday.

Stellar Biotech traded around $2.05 per share Friday morning, up 70.8 percent.

Posted-In: Edesa BiotechBiotech News Rumors Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBOT + OBLN)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: BOS Better Online Solutions Falls After Q1 Results; Organovo Holdings Shares Rise
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For May 30, 2019
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On