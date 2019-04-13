Biotech stocks witnessed a slowdown in momentum last week, which was a relatively slow one in terms of news flow. Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)'s unique drug to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of a fracture cleared the FDA hurdle after an earlier unsuccessful attempt.

The highlights of the week were presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver, or EASL, International Liver Congress held in Vienna, Austria.

Here are some key catalysts on tap for the unfolding week.

Conferences

2019 Muscular Dystrophy Association, or MDA, Clinical & Scientific Conference - April 13-17, at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando

29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, or ECCMID - April 13-16 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

World Vaccine Congress 2019 – April 14 – 17, in Washington

5th World Heart Congress – April 15-16, in Amsterdam

12th International Conference on Genomics and Molecular Biology - April 15-17, in Berlin, Germany

2019 ESM-EVBO (European Society for Microcirculation – European Vascular Biology Organization) Conference - April 15-18, at the MECC in Maastricht

Clinical Trial Readouts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) is due to present new Phase 1 safety and tolerability data for WVE-210201 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, or DMD, Exon 51 at the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) will present data on MYO-1 for DMD – LGMD2E at the 2019 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference on April 16.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) will present already-released Phase 3 top-line data for RSV vaccine in healthy pregnant women to protect infants via maternal immunization. The data released in late February showed that the primary endpoint was not met.

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ: CFRX) will present new Phase 2 data for CF-301 in treating serious infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA. The data is due to be presented April 16. The stock was one of the worst performers among biotechs in the first quarter.

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) is scheduled to present interim Phase 3 open-label data for SCY-078, oral, in invasive candidiasis at the ECCMID on April 16.

Earnings

Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) (before the market open)

Thursday

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) (after the market close)

IPOs

Brainsway, a maker of medical devices that use magnetic stimulation to treat depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, is set to offer 2.5 million shares in an IPO, with the price estimated between $9 and $11. Shares are to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BWAY."

Turning Point Therapeutics, an early-stage biotech developing therapies to treat cancer, plans to offer 7.352 million shares in an IPO, with an estimated price range of $16-$18. The company seeks to list shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TPTX."

Hookipa Pharma is gearing up for a 6.67-million share IPO, with an estimated price range of $14-$16. The developer of T cell immunotherapies for treating cancer and infectious diseases is due to list shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HOOK."