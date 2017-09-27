Once Again, Pharma Dominates The IPO Slate

Apparently biotech is where it’s at. This year’s expansive class of newly public pharmaceuticals will add three to its ranks with this week’s initial public offerings.

Roku will also make its market debut after three years of speculated interest.

Here is the entire lineup:

RYB Education, Inc. will issue 7.8 million shares between $16 and $18 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The 20-year-old early childhood development company operates more than 1,300 parent-child parks and nearly 500 kindergartens in 300 Chinese cities.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will issue 6.25 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Using its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform, the biotech firm boasts a pipeline of three clinical-stage and two research-stage oncological candidates.

Nightstar Therapeutics plc will issue 5.36 million shares between $13 and $15 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The biopharmaceutical firm develops gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases.

Nucana plc will issue about 6.67 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The clinical-stage company improves common chemotherapy agents using its proprietary phosphoramidate chemistry technology.

Roku, Inc. will issue about 15.67 million shares between $12 and $14 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Through partnerships with TV manufacturers and pay-TV operators, Roku’s platform supported nearly 7 billion hours of video and music streaming in the first half of 2017.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. will issue 29 million shares between $21 and $23 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Based in Pennsylvania, PQ Corporation has supplied various global industries with services and chemical and material products for the last 200 years.

