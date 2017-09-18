Global Firms, Biotechs To IPO This Week

It’s been a quiet season for initial public offerings.

But the pace will pick up this week with six launchings. Three international firms and three pharmaceuticals are represented in this week’s cohort. Here are their details:

Best Inc. (BSTI) will issue 62.1 million shares between $13 and $15 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in China, the “smart” supply chain company provides technology-oriented solutions for delivery, sourcing, management and financial services.

Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) will issue about 12.8 million shares between $23 and $26 Wednesday on the NYSE. The Latin American travel agency offers price comparison and bookings for global flights and hotels.

Celcuity LLC (CELC) will issue 2 million shares between $8 and $10 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The five-year-old biotech firm is developing diagnostic tests to analyze cancer-related signaling pathways in live tumor cells.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) will issue 3 million shares between $9 and $11 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The biopharmaceutical company develops gene therapies for rare and orphan diseases.

Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) will issue about 5.9 million shares between $16 and $18 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Based in Shanghai, Zai Lab develops treatments for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases in China and globally.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) will issue 7.5 million shares between $19 and $21 Thursday on the NYSE. With assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana, the subsidiary supports the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS).

