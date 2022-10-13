Elon Musk Has Lost More Money In The Last Month Than The Value Of These 5 Companies

If you’re like most investors, your portfolio is down this year.

No matter how much your portfolio drops, it won’t drop as much as Elon Musk's holdings.

It’s virtually impossible to know Musk’s exact net worth because a lot of it is from his equity in private companies like SpaceX and The Boring Company that have unclear valuations. But the majority of Musk’s liquid net worth is in shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.

Musk sold nearly 8 million shares — before its recent 3-1 split — of Tesla back in August, which left him with around 155 million shares. Since then, Tesla’s stock went through a 3-1 split, so he now holds around 466 million shares of Tesla.

After Thursday morning’s bounce, Tesla stock was trading around $220 a share. Assuming the $220 price, Tesla stock is down nearly $72 this last month alone. This means that with his 466 million shares, Musk’s equity is down more than $33 billion in the last month.

Of course, this is not a realized loss and won’t be unless he sells more shares. Musk hasn’t really lost any money, but has lost a good chunk of his net worth.

This means that Musk has lost more in the last month than the value of any of these companies:

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA

Market Cap: $29B

Dollar Tree Inc DLTR

Market Cap: $31B

Rivian Automotive RIVN

Market Cap: $32B

Kellogg Company K

Market Cap: $25B

Yum! Brands (The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and other chains) YUM

Market Cap: $31B

Elon Musk. Photo courtesy of Tesla.