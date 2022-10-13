ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Elon Musk Has Lost More Money In The Last Month Than The Value Of These 5 Companies

by Aaron Bry, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 2:12 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • After Thursday morning’s bounce, Tesla stock was trading around $220 a share.
  • Assuming the $220 price, Tesla stock is down nearly $72 this last month alone.
Elon Musk Has Lost More Money In The Last Month Than The Value Of These 5 Companies

If you’re like most investors, your portfolio is down this year

No matter how much your portfolio drops, it won’t drop as much as Elon Musk's holdings.

It’s virtually impossible to know Musk’s exact net worth because a lot of it is from his equity in private companies like SpaceX and The Boring Company that have unclear valuations. But the majority of Musk’s liquid net worth is in shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.

Musk sold nearly 8 million shares — before its recent 3-1 split — of Tesla back in August, which left him with around 155 million shares. Since then, Tesla’s stock went through a 3-1 split, so he now holds around 466 million shares of Tesla. 

After Thursday morning’s bounce, Tesla stock was trading around $220 a share. Assuming the $220 price, Tesla stock is down nearly $72 this last month alone. This means that with his 466 million shares, Musk’s equity is down more than $33 billion in the last month.

Of course, this is not a realized loss and won’t be unless he sells more shares. Musk hasn’t really lost any money, but has lost a good chunk of his net worth. 

This means that Musk has lost more in the last month than the value of any of these companies: 

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 

Market Cap: $29B 

Dollar Tree Inc DLTR 

Market Cap: $31B

Rivian Automotive RIVN 

Market Cap: $32B 

Kellogg Company K 

Market Cap: $25B 

Yum! Brands (The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and other chains) YUM 

Market Cap: $31B 

Elon Musk. Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon MuskTop StoriesTrading IdeasGeneral