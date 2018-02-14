Heartbreak And Desire: 11 Of Our Favorite Wall Street Love Stories

Valentine's Day celebrates all types of romantic arrangements. Last year, we highlighted some of our favorites.

But as happens with love, some flames have faded, some have rekindled and some now burn in an all-new light.

Here is an update of our top historical and contemporary Wall Street love stories:

The Dysfunctional Couple

Pharmaceutical companies Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Alere Inc announced their engagement in February 2016. Abbott got cold feet after Alere exposed financial struggles, but Alere rejected an attempted breakup. Until October 2017, when they finally wed, lawsuits alleging contract violations flew in both directions, leaving Abbott begging to call things off as Alere clung persistently.

The Model Couple

Back in 2000, Glaxo Wellcome PLC and SmithKline Beecham sealed a $75.7-billion deal and, as a team, took the name GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE: GSK). Their union followed a brief period of tension — what was described as a “bitter power struggle” — but the differences weren’t insurmountable. The monolithic drug company has since powered through two decades and shows no signs of slowing — despite one investor’s encouragement to part ways.

The Power Couple

As in, the couple so powerful it probably shouldn’t have been approved. In October 2017, Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD) took in SABMiller in a $105-billion deal. Their union established the world’s largest beer company and had significant positive implications for the Anheuser Busch name.

The Couple We All Ship

Because the most attractive, most popular, most prosperous and most creative individuals always belong together, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have naturally been shipped among Wall Street fandom. Some have even drawn mock-ups of their future child — the iCar.

The 'How Did That Ever Happen' Couple

It’s been called a “mistake.” It’s been labeled “disastrous.” However it’s qualified, the fact is Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC)’s 2008 takeover of Countrywide Financial sucked more than $50 billion from BofA's mortgage business. It just sucked in general. Bank of America might have been better off single.

The Couple We Wish Never Happened

Back in 2000, AOL, Inc. and Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) defied the advice of dissenting friends and tied the messiest, most durable knot. Investors are still trying to untangle it.

The $350-billion deal — the largest in American history — was followed by a series of plagues, including loss of jobs and retirement accounts, executive turnover and investigations by the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission. Ten years later, the companies’ combined value was about one-seventh of its pre-merger rate, and its trials have continued.

The Friends With Benefits

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) and Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) have repressed their (regulatorily) forbidden love and resigned to a lesser connection. The two kept things cordial after the forced breakup with a casual exchange of Rite Aid stores.

The Fox And The Hounds

With its slew of foreign properties and elite social standing, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) looks quite the catch. As of yet, the firm’s father has declined the dowry of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) in favor of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

The Pioneering Lovers

The law is trying to keep them apart, but AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Time Warner have the backing of a bigger community. By analyst assessments, the fate of Disney-Fox and Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA)-Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNI) rests on the precedent of AT&T-Time Warner union.

The Perpetual Bachelor

Every week, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is rumored to entertain the eyes of new admirers. First, it’s Disney. Then it’s Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Now it’s Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). No, it’s salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

The Polygamist

But in the best way possible. Amazon, the Street’s undeniable alpha, seems to be wedding new partners every week. And big partners, at that. Rumor has it the ever-prowling predator will target Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) next.