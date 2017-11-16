What Happened

After hours Thursday, shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) spiked more than 7 percent following reports that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) had made an approach about a possible takeover deal.

CNBC reported recently that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) was in talks with Fox to purchase everything but its news and sports divisions, and Thursday the outlet's sources said Comcast was interested in a similar deal.

What Happened Next

The m&a rumors were just getting started, it turned out, as Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has also thrown its hat in the ring, with talks of acquiring "parts" of Fox in "early" stages, according to Dow Jones.

The Likely Obstacle

In the wake of the news, financial media pundits were quick to point out the regulatory hurdles such a deal would undoubtedly cause, as any of these potential tie-ups would create a media behemoth housing a wide array of brands and entertainment assets.

Voting shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc (NASDAQ: FOX) were up 8.53 percent after hours.

Related link: The Fox And The Hound: 21st Century Held M&A Talks With Disney

Posted-In: CNBC News Rumors M&A Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.