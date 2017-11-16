Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

21st Century Fox Beset With Suitors As Comcast, Verizon Said To Make Approaches
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2017 6:06pm   Comments
Share:
21st Century Fox Beset With Suitors As Comcast, Verizon Said To Make Approaches
Related VZ
Barron's Picks And Pans: Tesla, Sony, PayPal And More
The 8 Most Undervalued Tech Stocks That Protect Your Data
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Andeavor, Allergan PLC, iShares U.S. ... (GuruFocus)
Related CMCSA
8 Stock's Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Sprint's Unlimited Plan To Offer Free Access To Hulu
JHL Capital Group LLC Buys ICICI Bank, Comcast Corp, The Howard Hughes Corp, Sells New York ... (GuruFocus)

What Happened

After hours Thursday, shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) spiked more than 7 percent following reports that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) had made an approach about a possible takeover deal.

CNBC reported recently that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) was in talks with Fox to purchase everything but its news and sports divisions, and Thursday the outlet's sources said Comcast was interested in a similar deal.

What Happened Next

The m&a rumors were just getting started, it turned out, as Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has also thrown its hat in the ring, with talks of acquiring "parts" of Fox in "early" stages, according to Dow Jones.
The Likely Obstacle

In the wake of the news, financial media pundits were quick to point out the regulatory hurdles such a deal would undoubtedly cause, as any of these potential tie-ups would create a media behemoth housing a wide array of brands and entertainment assets.

Voting shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc (NASDAQ: FOX) were up 8.53 percent after hours.

Related link: The Fox And The Hound: 21st Century Held M&A Talks With Disney

Posted-In: CNBC News Rumors M&A Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + DIS)

8 Stock's Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Sprint's Unlimited Plan To Offer Free Access To Hulu
Analyst: Disney Could Trade Range-Bound After Q4 Report
Roku Doubles In Three Days After First Earnings Report
The Market In 5 Minutes: GE's New Road Map, SportsCenter On Snapchat, Teva Downgrade
'Grey's Anatomy' Hits 300 Episodes: Where Is The Original Cast Now?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on VZ

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.