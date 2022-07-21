EXCLUSIVE: Prometheus Launches Content Creator Program For 'Top Minds In Finance'

Prometheus Alternative Investments announced the launch Thursday of the Prometheus Content Creator Program.

The development comes as the California-based fintech looks to bolster its investor education initiatives by way of financial influencing.

Added Details: The program is open to creators in finance, business and technology.

Anyone — bloggers, video creators, newsletter writers and podcast hosts — may apply and, once accepted, generate insightful and engaging content. Selected applicants are compensated and can grow their brand through Prometheus’ mobile app and desktop site.

“With our new Prometheus Content Creator Program, participants can now be part of a new platform that seeks to educate investors with some of the top minds in finance,” said Michael Wang, CEO, and founder of Prometheus Alternative Investments.

"For many investors, access to high-quality and cutting-edge information is hard to come by through traditional social media channels. Prometheus is proud to roll out a partnership program with sensational influencers who are dedicated to inspiring a new generation of investors who are yearning for reliable and trustworthy insights.”

Why It Matters: Prometheus allows investors access to quality insights and a chance to learn from professionals.

Additionally, the firm’s desktop and mobile marketplace allow accredited investors, family offices and wealth advisors improved access to the growing market of alternative investments.

Users can discover, research, follow and transact with high-quality managers, connecting them with hedge funds, crypto funds, venture capital funds, private equity funds, commodities funds and the investment professionals managing those funds.