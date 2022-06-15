Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 16, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- WonderFi listing on Canada’s TSX (OTC: WONDF)
- Banks tap Finteum for swaps, repo
- tZERO is appointing new directors (OTC: TZROP)
- SIX partnered w/Urgentem on data
- Wealthsimple to cut workforce 13%
- eToro ramped up listings of cryptos
- CITI, BAC, et al launching Octaura (NYSE: C) (NYSE: BAC)
- Robinhood’s main revenues drying (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- Kraken is hiring for 500 more roles
- Bybit adds portfolio margin feature
- ViewTrade and SinoPac celebrated
- LSE adding new digital asset head
- BitMEX co-founder gets sentenced
- GS is trading Ethereum derivatives (NYSE: GS)
- Marex to buy OTCex’s voice broker
- Euronext moved core data centers
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Percent, Anzen have partnered up
- LINE adds TOGGLE AI’s analytics
- Circle has announced Cybavo buy
- Celsius taps Citi over its meltdown
- First Security Bank, Teslar teamed
- Nuula fintech launching in Canada
- Introducing the bank of DeadMau5
- Symphony will bring Web3 to KYC
- SellersFunding launches solutions
- Revolut adds a new simplified app
- Crypto API firm Pile secures funds
- Mastercard is launching Start Path (NYSE: MA)
- Entropy secures $25M for custody
- Nue.io bagged $6M in new funding
- Climate First Bank celebrates 1 yr
- NatWest added QR code requests
- Narmi taps $35M in funding round
- Weavr signaling growth in Europe
- PayPal added newest BNPL offers (NYSE: PYPL)
- Mirae Asset, Global X buy ETF biz
- Mast raising for mortgage platform
- AllianceBernstein eyeing DLT tech (NYSE: AB)
💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga taps WonderFi's early-backer Kevin O'Leary on WonderFi's intent to up-list onto Canada's TSX exchange.
The event, happening on June 22, 2022, marks the first time a Canada-regulated digital asset exchange will be listed on the traditional exchange.
This is what O'Leary had to say:
We’re honored that the TSX approached WonderFi to get listed on Canada’s oldest and largest exchange.
The "timing was perfect," he added.
“When the market turns ... WonderFi will be available on one of the world’s most prestigious exchanges.”
