Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 16, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

WonderFi listing on Canada’s TSX (OTC: WONDF)

Banks tap Finteum for swaps, repo

tZERO is appointing new directors (OTC: TZROP)

SIX partnered w/Urgentem on data

Wealthsimple to cut workforce 13%

eToro ramped up listings of cryptos

CITI, BAC, et al launching Octaura (NYSE: C) (NYSE: BAC)

Robinhood’s main revenues drying (NASDAQ: HOOD)

Kraken is hiring for 500 more roles

Bybit adds portfolio margin feature

ViewTrade and SinoPac celebrated

LSE adding new digital asset head

BitMEX co-founder gets sentenced

GS is trading Ethereum derivatives (NYSE: GS)

Marex to buy OTCex’s voice broker

Euronext moved core data centers

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Percent, Anzen have partnered up

LINE adds TOGGLE AI’s analytics

Circle has announced Cybavo buy

Celsius taps Citi over its meltdown

First Security Bank, Teslar teamed

Nuula fintech launching in Canada

Introducing the bank of DeadMau5

Symphony will bring Web3 to KYC

SellersFunding launches solutions

Revolut adds a new simplified app

Crypto API firm Pile secures funds

Mastercard is launching Start Path (NYSE: MA)

Entropy secures $25M for custody

Nue.io bagged $6M in new funding

Climate First Bank celebrates 1 yr

NatWest added QR code requests

Narmi taps $35M in funding round

Weavr signaling growth in Europe

PayPal added newest BNPL offers (NYSE: PYPL)

Mirae Asset, Global X buy ETF biz

Mast raising for mortgage platform

AllianceBernstein eyeing DLT tech (NYSE: AB)

💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga taps WonderFi's early-backer Kevin O'Leary on WonderFi's intent to up-list onto Canada's TSX exchange.

The event, happening on June 22, 2022, marks the first time a Canada-regulated digital asset exchange will be listed on the traditional exchange.

This is what O'Leary had to say:

We’re honored that the TSX approached WonderFi to get listed on Canada’s oldest and largest exchange.

The "timing was perfect," he added.

“When the market turns ... WonderFi will be available on one of the world’s most prestigious exchanges.”

👉 Interesting Reads: