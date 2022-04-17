Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 18, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Public.com added Learn and Earn.
- Bybit rolled out social copy trading.
- Chip adding new investment funds.
- Binance is starting startup campus.
- Gemini intros a crypto reward card.
- ActivTrades, Conv.rs collaborating.
- Trading212 eyeing shift in its focus.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Nexo has launched the Nexo Card.
- Aon, BNY announced new alliance. (NYSE: AON) (NYSE: BK)
- MX, Boss Insights have teamed up.
- A16z led a payments startup seed.
- tZERO adds ICE executive Goone. (OTC: TZROP)
- Inca added funds via GTS, Galaxy.
- Revolut taps Cross River to grow.
- M&T looking to fintech for improve. (NYSE: MTB)
- Formations secures $8M in funding.
- Sooho.io bags $4.5M in new funds.
- Quontic launches a payments ring.
- Hubble adds $3.5M in fundraising.
- Uniswap Labs is launching widgets.
- Coinweb is registered w/FINTRAC.
- California agency accusing OppFi. (NYSE: OPFI)
- Bread Financial unveils new cards.
- NFTrade partnered w/Immutable X.
- ICE is launching new data services. (NYSE: ICE)
- Leatherback has added fundraising.
- ACS, Blockticity launch 2nd phase.
- BoC is simulating crypto scenarios.
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Central banks show signs of stress.
- Cuban, et al. on Musk’s Twitter bid. (NASDAQ: TSLA) (NYSE: TWTR)
- Russia warns nuclear deployments.
- JPM builds reserves, warns clouds. (NYSE: JPM)
- Tech honed in on financial services.
- The macro vigilantes are waking up.
- Meta on its cut of virtual asset sales. (NYSE: FB)
- Analysis: The next generation AMM.
- J. Peterson on capitalism at BTC22. (CRYPTO: BTC)
