Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 18, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Public.com added Learn and Earn.

Bybit rolled out social copy trading.

Chip adding new investment funds.

Binance is starting startup campus.

Gemini intros a crypto reward card.

ActivTrades, Conv.rs collaborating.

Trading212 eyeing shift in its focus.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Nexo has launched the Nexo Card.

Aon, BNY announced new alliance. (NYSE: AON) (NYSE: BK)

MX, Boss Insights have teamed up.

A16z led a payments startup seed.

tZERO adds ICE executive Goone. (OTC: TZROP)

Inca added funds via GTS, Galaxy.

Revolut taps Cross River to grow.

M&T looking to fintech for improve. (NYSE: MTB)

Formations secures $8M in funding.

Sooho.io bags $4.5M in new funds.

Quontic launches a payments ring.

Hubble adds $3.5M in fundraising.

Uniswap Labs is launching widgets.

Coinweb is registered w/FINTRAC.

California agency accusing OppFi. (NYSE: OPFI)

Bread Financial unveils new cards.

NFTrade partnered w/Immutable X.

ICE is launching new data services. (NYSE: ICE)

Leatherback has added fundraising.

ACS, Blockticity launch 2nd phase.

BoC is simulating crypto scenarios.

👉 Interesting Reads: