Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 18, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 17, 2022 5:59pm   Comments
Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Public.com added Learn and Earn.
  • Bybit rolled out social copy trading.
  • Chip adding new investment funds.
  • Binance is starting startup campus.
  • Gemini intros a crypto reward card.
  • ActivTrades, Conv.rs collaborating.
  • Trading212 eyeing shift in its focus.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Nexo has launched the Nexo Card.
  • Aon, BNY announced new alliance. (NYSE: AON) (NYSE: BK)
  • MX, Boss Insights have teamed up.
  • A16z led a payments startup seed.
  • tZERO adds ICE executive Goone. (OTC: TZROP)
  • Inca added funds via GTS, Galaxy. 
  • Revolut taps Cross River to grow.
  • M&T looking to fintech for improve. (NYSE: MTB)
  • Formations secures $8M in funding.
  • Sooho.io bags $4.5M in new funds.
  • Quontic launches a payments ring.
  • Hubble adds $3.5M in fundraising.
  • Uniswap Labs is launching widgets.
  • Coinweb is registered w/FINTRAC.
  • California agency accusing OppFi. (NYSE: OPFI)
  • Bread Financial unveils new cards.
  • NFTrade partnered w/Immutable X.
  • ICE is launching new data services. (NYSE: ICE)
  • Leatherback has added fundraising.
  • ACS, Blockticity launch 2nd phase.
  • BoC is simulating crypto scenarios.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Central banks show signs of stress.
  • Cuban, et al. on Musk’s Twitter bid. (NASDAQ: TSLA) (NYSE: TWTR)
  • Russia warns nuclear deployments.
  • JPM builds reserves, warns clouds. (NYSE: JPM)
  • Tech honed in on financial services.
  • The macro vigilantes are waking up.
  • Meta on its cut of virtual asset sales. (NYSE: FB)
  • Analysis: The next generation AMM.
  • J. Peterson on capitalism at BTC22. (CRYPTO: BTC)

