Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 11, 2022
Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today.
- Bridges to Canada clog, slowing auto manufacturing.
- Fed’s Bullard backs raising rate full percentage-point.
- S&P: VC fundings to U.S. fintechs doubled last year.
- SEC proposal to accelerate settlements is welcomed.
Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- PointData eyeing $11M fundraising.
- Coinbase has removed crypto links. (NASDAQ: COIN)
- OpenExchange added new leaders.
- MEMX plans to charge market data.
- Binance takes $200M Forbes stake.
- Okcoin first to launch Stellar USDC.
- Digital euro legislation gets planned.
- AXA and BoA join finance initiative. (OTC: AXAHY) (NYSE: BAC)
- Klarna considers raising fresh funds.
- Commerce Bank teamed w/Paytient. (NASDAQ: CBSH)
- Cboe’s ‘Nanos’ offer to launch soon. (BATS: CBOE)
- SETL, Digital Asset create network.
- Crypto.com struck new sponsorship.
- Robinhood eyeing crypto first push. (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- BNP launches introduction platform. (OTC: BNPQY)
- WisdomTree to add wallets, tokens. (NASDAQ: WETF)
- Wealthbox, Trust & Will teaming up.
- Occupier snags $10.5 in a Series A.
Spotlight: Single stock halts, also knowns as “Limit up/Limit down” (LULD), are one of the important market guardrails designed to stop feedback loops in today’s electronically traded markets generating erroneous prices or unnecessary volatility in stocks.
Source: Nasdaq
Interesting Reads:
- Don’t build branches in metaverses.
- El Salvador is downgraded by Fitch.
- YouTube on Web3, NFT opportunity. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)
- Vine, Loot creator has raised $12M.
- Nearly $8B to be bet on Super Bowl.
- OnlyFans launches NFT verification.
- Russia looking to crypto regulations.
Thought-Provoking Statement: Positive feedback for your startup is great and everything but negative feedback that points you in a better direction is 100x more useful.
Source: Andrew Gazdecki
