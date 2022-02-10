Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 11, 2022

Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today.

Bridges to Canada clog, slowing auto manufacturing.

Fed’s Bullard backs raising rate full percentage-point.

S&P: VC fundings to U.S. fintechs doubled last year.

SEC proposal to accelerate settlements is welcomed.

Top Things To Know In Fintech:

PointData eyeing $11M fundraising.

Coinbase has removed crypto links. (NASDAQ: COIN)

OpenExchange added new leaders.

MEMX plans to charge market data.

Binance takes $200M Forbes stake.

Okcoin first to launch Stellar USDC.

Digital euro legislation gets planned.

AXA and BoA join finance initiative. (OTC: AXAHY) (NYSE: BAC)

Klarna considers raising fresh funds.

Commerce Bank teamed w/Paytient. (NASDAQ: CBSH)

Cboe’s ‘Nanos’ offer to launch soon. (BATS: CBOE)

SETL, Digital Asset create network.

Crypto.com struck new sponsorship.

Robinhood eyeing crypto first push. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

BNP launches introduction platform. (OTC: BNPQY)

WisdomTree to add wallets, tokens. (NASDAQ: WETF)

Wealthbox, Trust & Will teaming up.

Occupier snags $10.5 in a Series A.

Spotlight: Single stock halts, also knowns as “Limit up/Limit down” (LULD), are one of the important market guardrails designed to stop feedback loops in today’s electronically traded markets generating erroneous prices or unnecessary volatility in stocks.

Source: Nasdaq

Interesting Reads:

Don’t build branches in metaverses.

El Salvador is downgraded by Fitch.

YouTube on Web3, NFT opportunity. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Vine, Loot creator has raised $12M.

Nearly $8B to be bet on Super Bowl.

OnlyFans launches NFT verification.

Russia looking to crypto regulations.

Thought-Provoking Statement: Positive feedback for your startup is great and everything but negative feedback that points you in a better direction is 100x more useful.

Source: Andrew Gazdecki