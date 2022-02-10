 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 11, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2022 7:26pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today.

  • Bridges to Canada clog, slowing auto manufacturing.
  • Fed’s Bullard backs raising rate full percentage-point.
  • S&P: VC fundings to U.S. fintechs doubled last year.
  • SEC proposal to accelerate settlements is welcomed.

Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • PointData eyeing $11M fundraising.
  • Coinbase has removed crypto links. (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • OpenExchange added new leaders.
  • MEMX plans to charge market data.
  • Binance takes $200M Forbes stake.
  • Okcoin first to launch Stellar USDC.
  • Digital euro legislation gets planned.
  • AXA and BoA join finance initiative. (OTC: AXAHY) (NYSE: BAC)
  • Klarna considers raising fresh funds.
  • Commerce Bank teamed w/Paytient. (NASDAQ: CBSH)
  • Cboe’s ‘Nanos’ offer to launch soon. (BATS: CBOE)
  • SETL, Digital Asset create network.
  • Crypto.com struck new sponsorship.
  • Robinhood eyeing crypto first push. (NASDAQ: HOOD)
  • BNP launches introduction platform. (OTC: BNPQY)
  • WisdomTree to add wallets, tokens. (NASDAQ: WETF)
  • Wealthbox, Trust & Will teaming up.
  • Occupier snags $10.5 in a Series A.

Spotlight: Single stock halts, also knowns as “Limit up/Limit down” (LULD), are one of the important market guardrails designed to stop feedback loops in today’s electronically traded markets generating erroneous prices or unnecessary volatility in stocks.

Source: Nasdaq
Interesting Reads:

  • Don’t build branches in metaverses.
  • El Salvador is downgraded by Fitch.
  • YouTube on Web3, NFT opportunity. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)
  • Vine, Loot creator has raised $12M.
  • Nearly $8B to be bet on Super Bowl.
  • OnlyFans launches NFT verification.
  • Russia looking to crypto regulations.

Thought-Provoking Statement: Positive feedback for your startup is great and everything but negative feedback that points you in a better direction is 100x more useful.
Source: Andrew Gazdecki

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + AXAHY)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Bank Of America
BZ Chart Of The Day: Time To Sell Bank Of America?
Looking At Bank of America's Recent Whale Trades
Peering Into Bank of America Corporation's Recent Short Interest
10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Game Changer? Solana Pay To Usher In 'New Era' Of Crypto Payments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech Small Cap