Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 8, 2022

Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today.

U.S. consumer fintech funding taking a breather.

E. Musk blasts mainstream media nuts for hate. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Crypto advertisements are invading Super Bowl.

‘Fringe minority’ seems to be getting to Trudeau.

Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Alpaca, Benzinga partner over API.

DriveWealth launches subsidiaries.

BME launching digital proxy voting.

Streetbeat added $10M in funding.

Expensify taps $100M credit facility.

SuperSeed secures $41M in raise.

Aleo secures $200M for DeFi tech.

Selina raises $150M for loan offer.

Payroc launches brand new offers.

TaxScouts adds new funding round.

Ebanx adds Google Bellizia leader.

Jack Henry is honing tech strategy. (NASDAQ: JKHY)

Valkyrie BTC mining ETF goes live.

QisstPay entering the U.S. market.

Wirex now live in the United States.

Polygon adds $450M in new funds.

Nordigen, Simbase joining forces.

Nike is suing StockX on NFT mints. (NYSE: NKE)

Google Cloud unveiled crypto tools.

Tezos, Manchester United dealing.

Blue Ocean, Samsung teaming up.

Newt, Belvo sign on open banking.

Infina boosting seed round to $6M.

Aave debuts social media protocol.

Dhani Stocks launches a new app.

Midas raises $11M in a new round.

Vivid Money tapped into new funds.

Chip added crypto companies fund.

Fiserv acquiring Finxact for $650M.

Spotlight: Litquidity, the brand disrupting finance media, revealed its updated 30 Under 30 list, a top-tier collection of the best, brightest and hardest working individuals in finance and beyond.

Benzinga’s EVP of Revenue Luke Jacobi has been named part of Litquidity's 2021 30 Under 30 cohort.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

IRS kills facial identity verifications.

The bond market in plain language.

Spirit, Frontier agreed to a merging. (NYSE: SAVE) (NASDAQ: ULCC)

FTX will give crypto on Super Bowl.

Amazon is raising base salary cap. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Peter Thiel leaves Meta for politics.

Spotify to invest $100M in creators. (NYSE: SPOT)

Thought-Provoking Statement: If it makes sense to have a “Fed put” on the S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY), it makes even more sense to have a put on the systemically important Treasury market.

Source: Joseph Wang