Benzinga's Luke Jacobi Joins Litquidity's 30 Under 30 2021 Cohort For 'Work Ethic And Grit'

Litquidity, the brand disrupting finance media, revealed its updated 30 Under 30 list, a top-tier collection of the best, brightest and hardest working individuals in finance and beyond.

Benzinga’s EVP of Revenue Luke Jacobi has been named part of Litquidity's 2021 30 Under 30 cohort.

Context: Founded in 2010, Detroit-based Benzinga is a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors.

Catering to big-name institutions, brokerages, news outlets and retail market participants, Benzinga comes as a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content. Its core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking and educational events.

Jacobi joined Benzinga’s founder Jason Raznick in 2013 as an unpaid intern focused on stock market news reporting. Jacobi worked his way up the ranks and is now a leader at the company, responsible for growth and operations.

“We’ve worked very hard in the last several years to grow the company to where it is today,” Jacobi recently said in a discussion on building out Benzinga’s coverage.

“Our main goal is to bring financial literacy and freedom to everyday people. We have a unique opportunity to make the world a better place by evening the playing field to empower the smaller investor.”

Impact: Jacobi, a University of Michigan Ross School of Business alumnus, is highly driven and action-oriented. He recently led due diligence for Benzinga’s majority acquisition by private equity firm Beringer Capital.

“We are thrilled to have Luke Jacobi join this year’s phenomenal cohort of Litquidity’s 30 Under 30,” said Mark Moran, head of growth and operations at Litquidity.

“We carefully select individuals who are leaders in their respective fields, while managing to be well-rounded and Luke is the apotheosis of these characteristics. His work at Benzinga, having gone from an unpaid intern all the way to EVP of Revenue, is representative of his work ethic and grit — something that we hope will serve as an inspiration to others when reading this list.”