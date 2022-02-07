 Skip to main content

Frontier, Spirit Airlines Agree To Merge In $6.6B Deal
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 7:56am   Comments
Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) and Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC), the parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., have agreed to combine, creating a competitive ultra-low fare airline.

  • The transaction implies a value of $25.83 per Spirit share, representing a premium of 19% over the February 4, 2022 closing price of Spirit.
  • Spirit equity holders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. 
  • The transaction values Spirit at an equity value of $2.9 billion and a transaction value of $6.6 billion (with the assumption of net debt and operating lease liabilities).
  • The combined airline is expected to increase access to low fares by adding new routes to underserved communities across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.
  • The existing Frontier equity holders will own ~51.5%, and existing Spirit equity holders will own ~48.5% of the combined airline.
  • The combined company would have annual revenues of ~$5.3 billion based on 2021 results and have a strengthened financial profile.
  • Once combined, Frontier and Spirit expect to deliver annual run-rate operating synergies of $500 million.
  • The combined airline is expected to deliver $1 billion in annual consumer savings and offer more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations in 19 countries.
  • By 2026 Spirit and Frontier expect to add 10,000 direct jobs and thousands of additional jobs at the companies' business partners.
  • The board will be comprised of 12 directors, seven from Frontier and five from Spirit. William Franke will be Chairman of the board of the combined company.
  • The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
  • Price Action: SAVE shares are trading higher by 11.1% at $24.15 and ULCC lower by 3.39% at $11.97 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

