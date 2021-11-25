 Skip to main content

All You Need To Know In Fintech For November 26, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 25, 2021 8:09pm   Comments
One Big Thing In Fintech: Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has called for increased regulation of cryptocurrency markets in an interview.

Source: Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: The $1.7 trillion “social infrastructure” legislation passed by the House and now before the Senate would spur growth, expand employment and boost productivity with limited inflationary impact, according to Moody’s.

Source: Banking Dive

Interesting Reads:

  • EU passing laws against tech.
  • Avoiding Russia-Ukraine war.
  • Virus variant spurs restriction.
  • China will limit Tencent usage.
  • Map of the top fintech players.

Market Moving Headline: If there’s a single stat to capture the insatiable appetite for stocks this year, it’s the sum of cash that went into equity funds.

Investors have poured almost $900 billion into equity exchange-traded and long-only funds in 2021 -- exceeding the combined total from the past 19 years -- according to analysts at Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) and EPFR Global.

Source: Bloomberg

Posted-In: Fintech