All You Need To Know In Fintech For November 26, 2021
One Big Thing In Fintech: Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has called for increased regulation of cryptocurrency markets in an interview.
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Visa investing in fintech Basiq. (NYSE: V)
- Marqeta, Mastercard team-up. (NASDAQ: MQ) (NYSE: MA)
- RoboMarkets added to its app.
- Stripe accepts crypto payment.
- NY Fed starting fintech center.
- Fico ships a new loan platform. (NYSE: FICO)
- Lydia offers crypto functionality.
- JPM weighing a deal with Viva. (NYSE: JPM)
- TV’s Pierce Crosby on manias.
- Freetrade will double valuation.
- Saudi Arabia is pushing digital.
- Asilimia raises $2M in a round.
- Archax taps Scila for new tech.
- Tide opens banking suite offer.
- Revolut acquired fintech Nobly.
- New Order adds $4M for DAO.
- SubQuery plans Acala launch.
- Morgan Stanley building portal. (NYSE: MS)
- Afterpay unveils subscriptions. (OTC: AFTPY)
- Coinbase acquires BRD wallet. (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Credit Clear refreshes offering.
Watch Out For This: The $1.7 trillion “social infrastructure” legislation passed by the House and now before the Senate would spur growth, expand employment and boost productivity with limited inflationary impact, according to Moody’s.
Market Moving Headline: If there’s a single stat to capture the insatiable appetite for stocks this year, it’s the sum of cash that went into equity funds.
Investors have poured almost $900 billion into equity exchange-traded and long-only funds in 2021 -- exceeding the combined total from the past 19 years -- according to analysts at Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) and EPFR Global.
