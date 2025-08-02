Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Coinbase, Roku, Illumina, And Bitmine Immersion

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving a number of prominent stocks including Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, Roku Inc. ROKU, Illumina Inc. ILMN, and Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. BMNR.

The COIN Trade

Ark Invest purchased a total of 95,678 shares of Coinbase Global Inc across its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. This move comes as the cryptocurrency market continues to show signs of strength, with Bitcoin flirting with all-time highs.

The total value of the shares acquired, based on the stock’s closing price on the day of the trade, is around $30.11 million.

The ROKU Trade

In another significant move, Ark Invest bought a total of 345,933 shares of Roku Inc across its ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW ETFs. The streaming platform has been a consistent performer in the market, making it a valuable addition to Ark’s portfolio.

The exact value of this trade, calculated from the closing price on the day, is around $27.67 million.

The ILMN Trade

Ark Invest also showed interest in the biotechnology sector, purchasing a total of 162,211 shares of Illumina Inc through its ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and ARKK ETFs. Illumina, a leader in DNA sequencing technology, has been a key player in the genomic revolution.

The value of this trade, based on the closing price of the stock on the day of the trade, is around $15.35 miillion.

The BMNR Trade

Ark Invest also bought a total of 490,712 shares of Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc across its ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW ETFs. Bitmine, a company specializing in cryptocurrency mining technology, aligns with Ark’s interest in the crypto sector.

The value of this trade, calculated from the closing price on the day, is around $15.55 million.

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest bought 299,279 shares of PagerDuty Inc. PD and 53,396 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. SOFI through its ARKK ETF.

and 53,396 shares of through its ARKK ETF. Ark Invest sold a total of 134,548 shares of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc. KTOS through its ARKK ETF.

through its ARKK ETF. Ark Invest sold a total of 62108 shares of Roblox Corp. RBLX through its ARKF ETF.

