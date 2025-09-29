Pharma ETFs In A Tariff Storm: How Investors Can Hedge Risk

The U.S. pharmaceutical industry is at the center of a policy maelstrom. President Donald Trump on Sep 25, put a 100% tariff on imported branded and patented medicines starting from Oct 1 with threats that tariffs might go up to as much as 250% in future. The instant market impact was intense: big pharma stocks such as Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) fell under pressure initially, pulling pharmaceutical ETFs down.

Investors in ETFs such as SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSE: XPH), First Trust NASDAQ Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ: FTXH), iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSE: IHE), and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ: PPH) came under scanner, suffering sharp losses on Thursday. Investors in XPH, which mirrors the pharmaceuticals component of the S&P Total Market Index, absorbed exposure to smaller U.S.-based companies such as Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN). FTXH, which provides more extensive biotech exposure with positions like AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), also dipped meaningfully.

The tariff news has heightened investors’ worries on increasing costs, pinched profit margins, and possible supply-chain interruptions. U.S. dependence on foreign pharmaceuticals is glaring. 2024 imports of medicine totaled $213 billion, about triple their level a decade ago.

Weathering The Storm: ETF Investor Strategies

Diversify Outside the U.S. Heavyweights: Global healthcare ETFs like iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSE: MIXJ) provide exposure to pharma names outside the U.S., reducing risk from domestic tariff shocks.

Emphasis on Domestic Production: Firms that are accelerating U.S. production could gain in the long run. Funds such as PPH and IHE, which have significant holdings in companies such as Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson that are building new facilities, could rebound once new factories come online.

Specialty and Biotech Opportunity: ETFs like ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS: ARKG) or Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSE: PBE) are biotech-focused. Smaller companies may be under pressure in the short term but may offer alpha potential for investors who are playing for domestic R&D expansion.

Though the tariff action first triggered sell-offs, the long-term scenario might work to favor those companies that are able to scale up local production. For investors using ETFs, the important thing is to balance short-term protection with long-term strategic positioning, and emphasize diversification, domestic exposure, and biotech innovation.

