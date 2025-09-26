Consumers Splurge, Intel, GlobalFoundries, Lilly, Paccar, American Woodmark Benefit From New Tariffs

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

New Tariffs

Please click here for a chart of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) which represents the benchmark stock market index S&P 500 (SPX).

Note the following:

The chart shows there is buying this morning after the release of economic data.

The chart shows the stock market has pulled back from all time highs yesterday.

The chart shows the stock market is well above zone 1 (support).

RSI on the chart shows the stock market is no longer overbought.

President Trump has announced new tariffs that will take effect October 1. Here are the details: 100% tariffs on pharmaceuticals unless the company is building a manufacturing plant in the U.S. This is benefiting Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and other pharmaceutical companies that already announced plans for U.S. plants. This is negative for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO). As full disclosure, we have a very profitable position in LLY. 25% tariffs on heavy trucks imported to the U.S. This is benefiting PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR). 50% tariffs on cabinets. This is benefiting American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ: AMWD). 30% tariffs on upholstered furniture. This is helping La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE: LZB). This is negative for Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) and RH (NYSE: RH). As full disclosure, we have a profitable short position in W.

The Trump administration is reviewing a plan to increase U.S. semiconductor production. The intention is to have a 1:1 ratio of chips manufactured domestically vs. overseas. Semiconductor manufacturers that do not maintain that ratio could face 100% tariffs. This news is benefiting Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS). We have a nicely profitable position in INTC.

This morning DJIA is jumping. The reason is that its component Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is jumping as the FAA is scaling back restrictions on plane deliveries. As full disclosure, BA is in our portfolio.

The U.S. economy is 70% consumer based. For this reason, prudent investors pay attention to personal income and personal spending. The just released data shows consumers are splurging. Here are the details: Personal spending came at 0.6% vs. 0.4% consensus. Personal income came at 0.4% vs. 0.3% consensus.

In our analysis, the consumer spending data is distorted. The top 10% are excessively spending. The bottom 60% are pulling back.

PCE is the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge. Inflation came inline with expectations. Here are the details: Headline PCE came at 0.3% vs. 0.3% consensus. Core PCE came at 0.2% vs. 0.2% consensus.



Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, to get ahead and get an edge, investors need to dig below the surface of the Mag 7 stocks. It is equally important to rise above the noise of daily news on the Mag 7 stocks. The best way to get an edge, dig below the surface, and rise above the noise of the daily news is to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis. When there is significant news in the Mag 7 stocks that rises above the threshold of noise and impacts your entire portfolio, it is covered in the main section above.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

In the early trade, money flows are positive in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is range bound after seeing selling yesterday.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

